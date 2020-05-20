Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Auckland digital transformation consultants Davanti

Multinational advertising company Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired Auckland based digital transformation consultancy Davanti.

The company is said to have relationships with top New Zealand clients, including government. Davanti will be brought into Dentsu Aegis Network’s Isobar Group and, upon completion, will be renamed Davanti, Linked by Isobar.

Erik Hallander, Managing Director of Isobar Australia, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Davanti on board. They have a brilliant, and unique, business model – across business consulting and technology delivery. Bringing them together with Isobar Australia and New Zealand hugely enhances our capability expansion across the region and sets us apart by introducing an integrated end-to-end digital transformation offering for our clients.”

Dentsu Aegis Network said in its 4 July press release that the acquisition would assist its regional efforts to offer integrated client solutions across their customer’s journeys.

Rob Harvey, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network New Zealand, said: “We are laser focused on innovating the way our client’s brands are built to help them win, keep and grow their best customers. Acquisitions are an accelerator of this strategy, bringing in transformational capability and entrepreneurial talent to strengthen our fully integrated solutions offering for clients. Davanti has built a scaled and consistently high performing business and bringing them into our group is a game changer in the New Zealand market. I’m hugely excited to be working with Justin, Rob, Matt and the Davanti team to deliver a differentiated service and enhanced commercial value for our clients.”