David Jones Releases First Crowdsourced Catalogue

Following the concept of ‘crowdsourcing,’ David Jones asked its customers to create a ‘Dream Wish List’ from a collection of more than 1,000 brands and 80,000 products in their online and in-store inventory.

Over a two-week period, more than 5,000 customers participated in the campaign, sharing their lists online. David Jones then picked 100 of the most popular items from these lists to suit a range of gift receivers and budgets.

“Choosing the perfect Christmas gift for a family member or special someone can be difficult. So we decided to make Christmas shopping a little easier by asking our customers to share their dream wish lists with us, their family and friends,” said Sacha Laing, David Jones Group Executive – Marketing and Financial Services, in a press release.

After the retail meltdown caused by Click Frenzy a couple weeks ago, this innovative holiday gift guide – coupled with the new mobile-optimised online website – should provide a much less stress-free way to choose the perfect present.

“Our customers have selected a great range of products for every member of the family and at every price point; from the everyday affordable to special occasion indulgences,” said Ms Laing.

“Gifts for the home, including kitchen appliances, cookbooks and scented candles featured strongly while it looks like the kids are in for a great Christmas with everything from Space Hoppers to Star Wars guaranteed to appear under the tree this season.”

The top 10 items in the catalogue include:

1. Dyson DC39 Multifloor Barrel Vacuum Cleaner, $649

2. Nikon Megapixel Digital SLR Camera, $1,149

3. House of Harlow Aztec bangle, $99

4. Bosch Professional Mixer, $899

5. Bottega Veneta Eau de Parfum 50ml, $155

6. Beats by Dr Dre, $269

7. Nigellissima by Nigella Lawson, $49.95

8. Lego Creator Town Hall, $299.95

9. Cuisnart 2L Ice Cream Maker, $149

10. Napoleon Perdis Auto-Pilot pre-Foundation Skin Primer 50ml, $55

The catalogue is available both online and in-store.