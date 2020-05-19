David Jones Launches Interactive Shopping App

Follow @ajschratz

Shopping from the comfort of your bed has never been easier.

As part of David Jones’ digital marketing strategy, the retailer launched the David Jones Magazine interactive shopping app for the iPad.

“We want our customers to be able to access more than 1000 brands we have on offer, when and where they want,” said David Jones marketing manager, Gary Davey, told Computerworld Australia.

“An app for tablet devices allows customers to get inspired and also experience one of many new ways to shop with us.”

Developed using the Adobe Digital Publishing Suite (DPS), each item displayed on the app is linked to its corresponding page on David Jones’ online store, making for an easy purchasing process.

"One of the nice advantages of Adobe DPS is that we can immediately leverage the creative assets produced for our paper-based catalogues with minimum reformatting," Mr Davey told IT Wire.

“The Digital Publishing Suite’s analytics service will also help us to understand how our customers are using our content, so we can improve on it and deepen reader engagement.”

Since announcing their digital strategy in November, the brand has reportedly enjoyed an uptick in customer engagement and traffic to the David Jones website.

In addition to the tablet, shoppers will soon be able to access the app on their iPhone and Android devices.

“By adding our new mobile application into the mix we will be offering customers an even better shopping experience,” said Mr Davey.