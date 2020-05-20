Datacloud Global Congress to showcase data centre opportunities at China Workshop

The Datacloud Global Congress, a leading forum for data centre, cloud, and edge computing technologies hosted by BroadGroup, will hold a special China Workshop to showcase investment opportunities in data centres as well as highlighting existing facilities for enterprises.

The Congress, to be held in Monaco between 4 and 6 June, will hold the Workshop in response to the explosive investment growth in data, mobile, smart city, fibre, digitalisation, data centre, and edge technologies in China’s increasingly important economy on the global stage.

“Datacloud presents a really unique opportunity for investors and enterprises to meet representatives from China,” said Marcello Brescia, General Manager of Asia at BroadGroup, in the firm’s press release.

SEE ALSO:

“China represents enormous growth opportunities and the forum will provide fresh insight into the expansion in data centres across the country.”

BroadGroup said that the Datacloud Global Congress will host 2,000 senior executives from 60 countries, and that it is the sole global forum of its kind.