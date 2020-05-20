Could the World Cup be coming to ASEAN?

At a recent recent meeting, ASEAN members discussed making a joint bid for the World Cup in 2034 during a visit by FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, according to the head of Myanmar's football federation.

Football officials from ASEAN are keen to capitalise on Infantino's decision to expand the tournament to 48 teams by 2026, Myanmar Football Federation chairman Zaw Zaw said.

"Today, this morning, we had a council meeting (about when) we're going to host the World Cup in ASEAN," he added. "We were discussing 2034."

Infantino said, "I support co-hosting, which opens of course the doors to many associations, and ASEAN is a region which is passionate about football. For a country alone in the ASEAN region it's difficult to host the World Cup, but for several countries why not?"

This decision to expand the World Cup has come as welcome news to Asian football teams big and small, who will surely vie for a position on a national team.

Asian countries have repeatedly fallen short on making an impact at the World Cup, although co-hosts South Korea did make it to the semi-finals in 2002.

Infantino told reporters the larger World Cup would allow "teams all over the world to dream to be able to participate".

Business Review Asia's January issue is live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [Channel NewsAsia]

Image: [YPA]