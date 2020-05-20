Coles partners with Accenture for digital transformation projected to save AU$1bn over four years

Australian supermarket giant Coles has announced a partnership with professional services company Accenture to deliver cost savings of AU$1bn (US$0.69bn) over four years.

The digital transformation will involve the use of Microsoft technology, with whom Coles have entered into a strategic partnership. Accenture’s services have been sought after due to the company’s track record of delivering over 35,000 Microsoft projects worldwide.

“The evolution of the relationship with Accenture reflects the company’s strategy to win together through genuine partnerships with suppliers,” said Coles’ Chief Information and Digital Officer Roger Sniezek. “Accenture is a global leader in the digital space and in working together over the past years across a wide range of areas of Coles Group, we have each come to understand each other’s businesses, strengths, and ways of working. By leveraging this enhanced relationship, we will work together to build Coles’ technological capability, so we have the tools we need to inspire our customers and make life easier for our team members.”

Areas focused upon will include Coles’ supply chain and the implementation of SAP systems in procurement, HR and finance.

“We have committed to being technology-led in our stores and throughout our supply chain to reduce costs while delivering an even better shopping experience for customers and making life easier for our team members,” said Coles Chief Executive Officer Steven Cain. “The partnership with Accenture will enable us to deliver the efficiencies we need for long-term sustainability, and provide the agility to respond to rapidly-evolving consumer needs. This is a vital part of Coles winning in its second century.”