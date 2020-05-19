Click Frenzy Website Crashes Within Minutes

Shoppers looking to get ahead with their holiday haul faced technical difficulties last night as the website hosting Click Frenzy crashed minutes after its 7 pm AEDST opening.

The 24-hour sale was meant to aggregate several big name retail brands’ discounts of between 15-90% in one place, similar to what US shoppers see after Thanksgiving on Cyber Monday.

Unfortunately, despite “taking every precaution to ensure [their] servers will not go down,” the site was unable to handle the mass of traffic, crashing soon after opening and unleashing a storm of exasperation over Twitter from shoppers.

According to Lifehacker, some participating retailers’ websites also shut down when Click Frenzy organisers began linking shoppers to them straight from Facebook and Twitter.

Even retailers such as David Jones, Dell and Apple who didn’t participate in the promotion, but launched their own online sales, saw their websites crash from traffic volume.

“The main lesson for retailers is this: while Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales around Thanksgiving are a phenomenon in the US, they didn’t get that way because one operator tried to become the gateway to all the deals,” Angus Kidman wrote on Lifehacker this morning.