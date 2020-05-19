Charlotte Schraa leaves position as Chief of Global Partner Management at Telstra

Telstra’s Chief of Global partner Management has resigned following almost eight years with Australia’s largest telecommunications company.

Charlotte Schraa has jointed the telco in 2010, working as the General Manager of Marketing and Communications.

Following this position, Schraa became the Head of Specialist Partner Channel in September 2016, succeeding Keith Masterton.

The Chief was then appointed to work the Global Partner Management division in October 2017, in which she led the team in the Global Indirect Channels group.

SEE ALSO:

Maria Tsiaplis, the company’s current Head of Global Channel Development, has been appointed the acting Chief of the unit following Schraa’s resignation.

The acting Chief has worked for the firm since 2014, and has more than 15 years’ experience in customer management, business development, and sales leadership.

A spokesperson for Telstra has confirmed that the company is now looking to fill the position as soon as possible.