Canon hires Australia Post's Gavin Gomes as Director of Business Services

Former Australia Post general manager Gavin Gomes has been hired by Canon as Director of its Business Services branch.

His remit will be to expand and improve the company’s end-to-end technology provision for businesses across the whole of Australia.

Canon Business Services provides a range of solutions in the B2B space including office and professional print, managed services as well as a range of solutions and services enabling digital transformation, all powered by Canon technology.

“I’m looking forward to leading an integrated team in Canon Australia’s business services at this exciting time. I am interested to find ways we can work with our channel partners to help streamline our customer’s business processes,” Gomes said.

Managing Director of Canon Oceania, Yusuke Mizoguchi, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Gavin to our team who brings a breadth of knowledge and experience in the B2B arena. A highly competent leader of sales and marketing teams, I am confident he will be an asset to our team and contribute to the dynamic culture of our organisation. We will continue to invest in diversifying our solutions and partnerships to place our customer’s needs at the forefront of our business”.

