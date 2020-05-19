Canon hires Australia Post's Gavin Gomes as Director of Business Services
Former Australia Post general manager Gavin Gomes has been hired by Canon as Director of its Business Services branch.
His remit will be to expand and improve the company’s end-to-end technology provision for businesses across the whole of Australia.
Canon Business Services provides a range of solutions in the B2B space including office and professional print, managed services as well as a range of solutions and services enabling digital transformation, all powered by Canon technology.
“I’m looking forward to leading an integrated team in Canon Australia’s business services at this exciting time. I am interested to find ways we can work with our channel partners to help streamline our customer’s business processes,” Gomes said.
READ MORE: Canon subsidiary OCE interview with Business Review Europe
Managing Director of Canon Oceania, Yusuke Mizoguchi, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Gavin to our team who brings a breadth of knowledge and experience in the B2B arena. A highly competent leader of sales and marketing teams, I am confident he will be an asset to our team and contribute to the dynamic culture of our organisation. We will continue to invest in diversifying our solutions and partnerships to place our customer’s needs at the forefront of our business”.
Follow @BizReviewAU
Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine
- Australia Post: delivering digital transformation of identity products and services
- Alibaba launches food tracking blockchain trial between ANZ and ChinaTechnology
- OVO Mobile to sell SIMs in 720 Australia Post outlets, follows deal with 7ElevenTechnology
- Australia Post creates Amazon Prime-style delivery service with 40+ retailersDigital Strategy