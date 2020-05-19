Article
Technology

OVO Mobile to sell SIMs in 720 Australia Post outlets, follows deal with 7Eleven

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
OVO Mobile has gone from a purely online business to having a retail presence in nearly 1,400 stores in the space of a week.

Its latest deal is with Australia Post, an agreement that will see the Optus-powered operator sell two SIM packages in 720 stores and a number of licensed post offices.

This follows a 617-store agreement with convenience store chain 7Eleven.

OVO CEO Matt Jones said: “It's been another big month for OVO. The bricks-and-mortar retail strategy is really starting to build momentum as we cater to people who either prefer to purchase items like Mobile and Data plans from a shop, or want the added convenience of not waiting for their SIM to be posted to them.”

The packages on offer are the Mini and Large deals, costing $9.95 and $34.95 for 30 days respectively.

Jones added: “One of the reasons OVO is growing so rapidly is the escalating reluctance of Australians to commit to long-term contracts.

“We're attracting customers who can no longer justify paying a premium for no discernible benefit, especially now when they can walk into a convenience store or post office, port their existing number over to a better-value prepaid service and be up-and-running in hours.”

OVO is a relatively new entrant to the Australian telco market, launching in 2016.

