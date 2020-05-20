Business Review Asia - December magazine out now!

The latest edition of Business Review Asia is now online for your enjoyment and can be found here.

This month we have an exclusive interview with Sudheesh Nair, president of Nutanix which produces cloud infrastructure for many Asian companies. Nair speaks to Kieron Bain about how ecommerce can benefit from intelligent storage.

We also have a feature by Olivia Minnock on China’s continued “war on pollution” with insight from David Wright from Turquoise International. He discusses how western business might benefit from China’s efforts to move away from traditional energy and reduce its carbon footprint.

This month’s 'Top Ten' looks at the ten richest business leaders in Asia.

We also have company reports from Okada Manila, BNP Paribas Cardif, Bollore Logistiscs, URBAN REVIVO, BBM and Digital Reality so you can be up to date on their most exciting developments this month.

We hope you enjoy the magazine and welcome your feedback on Twitter at @BizRevAsia.

This will be the last issue until we're back in 2018 when we look forward to sharing our widest variety of features yet.

Enjoy the issue!