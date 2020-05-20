Boeing Australia announces development of new unmanned defence system

The Australian arm of Seattle-based aerospace manufacturer Boeing has announced that it is developing an autonomous platform, the Boeing Airpower Teaming System.

Representing Boeing’s largest investment in an unmanned aircraft programme outside of the US, the aircraft is set to complement airborne operations through smart teaming with established aircraft.

In its statement, Boeing outline some of the platform’s capabilities, including a range of 2,000 nautical miles, integration of sensor packages to assist intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare, and artificial intelligence that will enable the aircraft to fly independently.

The platform’s first test flight is planned for 2020.

“The Boeing Airpower Teaming System will provide a disruptive advantage for allied forces’ manned/unmanned missions,” said Kristin Robertson, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Autonomous Systems, in the company’s press release.

“With its ability to reconfigure quickly and perform different types of missions in tandem with other aircraft, our newest addition to Boeing’s portfolio will truly be a force multiplier as it protects and projects air power.”

Marc Allen, President of Boeing International, added:

“This aircraft is a historic endeavor for Boeing. Not only is it developed outside the United States, it is also designed so that our global customers can integrate local content to meet their country-specific requirements.”

“The Boeing Airpower Teaming System provides a transformational capability in terms of defense, and our customers – led by Australia – effectively become partners on the program with the ability to grow their own sovereign capabilities to support it, including a high-tech workforce.”