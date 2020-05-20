Baidu announces upgrades to Apollo Intelligent Driving ecosystem

At CES 2019, Chinese search engine giant Baidu announced a series of upgrades to its Apollo Intelligent Driving ecosystem

First is its new suite of intelligent driving products for mass production vehicles, Baidu Apollo Enterprise, which offers safe, scalable, and customisable solutions to cater to an array of client-specific needs.

Apollo Enterprise customers will also receive continued, dedicated assistance from Baidu’s support teams.

“With the key development of Apollo Enterprise, Baidu Apollo expands from an open technology platform to a leading product and service provider for autonomous driving and connected vehicles,” said Ya-Qin Zhang, President of Baidu, according to the company’s press release.

See more:



“We’re excited to join hands with each and every Apollo Enterprise client to create safe, customizable, and scalable solutions to accelerate the commercialization of intelligent driving and enhance the mobility experience for everyone.”

Baidu simultaneously unveiled Apollo 3.5, which it says is the most powerful iteration of Apollo thus far.

The open source autonomous driving platform is capable of undertaking complex driving scenarios, and is the first open source platform with such features, Baidu said.

According to the statement, Apollo 3.5 includes fresh autonomous driving capabilities, such as management of unprotected turns, speed bumps, narrow lanes, autonomous parking, side passes, and clear zones.