Australian technology consultancy BCT Solutions acquired by Accenture

Australia’s BCT Solutions has been acquired by multinational professional services firm Accenture for an undisclosed figure.

BCT is a technology consultancy specialising in cybersecurity in the defence and public sector. Founded in 2015 by Austalian Defence Force (ADF) veterans, the company has offices in Canberra and Brisbane and is 87% staffed by those who have served in the ADF.

“We are excited to join forces with Accenture to address the pressing challenges facing the Defence and broader public sector landscape,” said Angus Heatley, Director at BCT Solutions. “Most of the BCT workforce are veterans and have the deep, first-hand defence and national security industry experience, skills and understanding to better equip the men and women of Australia’s Defence force. Together with Accenture, we can further tailor services to our clients’ ever-changing security needs and ensure they are building resilience from the inside out.”

Accenture said that the acquisition would support its efforts to provide end-to-end capabilities in cybersecurity and cyber defence for government clients.

“BCT will complement Accenture’s Defence, National Security and Public Safety capabilities in Australia, extending the reach and scale of our business to transform bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for our public sector clients,” said Catherine Garner, leader of Accenture’s Health & Public Service practice in Australia and New Zealand. “BCT’s impressive experience and capabilities will enable us to enhance the services we provide to government agencies in Australia — ultimately helping improve the lives of citizens.”