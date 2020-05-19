Australia Among Top Six Biotech Countries Worldwide
Melbourne recently garnered an impressive mention in the medical science world: alongside London and Boston it is one of just three cities in the world to house two universities on the global top 20 biomedicine rankings list.
From the Archives: Melbourne Researchers One Step Closer to an HIV Cure
The University of Melbourne and Monash University have a history of international recognition for their success in the field of biomedicine.
Melbourne for Biotech & Life Sciences
Innovative industry leaders in Melbourne are not only furthering the field of medicine and actively working to save lives, but the cutting-edge research being done at these institutions has now placed Australia among one of the top six biotech nations worldwide.
Between $2-4 billion is spent on Victoria-based medical research each year. Positive economic repercussions are sure to be felt throughout the industry and beyond in the future.
