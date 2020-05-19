Australia Among Top Six Biotech Countries Worldwide

Follow @BizReviewAU

Melbourne recently garnered an impressive mention in the medical science world: alongside London and Boston it is one of just three cities in the world to house two universities on the global top 20 biomedicine rankings list.

The University of Melbourne and Monash University have a history of international recognition for their success in the field of biomedicine.

Melbourne for Biotech & Life Sciences

Innovative industry leaders in Melbourne are not only furthering the field of medicine and actively working to save lives, but the cutting-edge research being done at these institutions has now placed Australia among one of the top six biotech nations worldwide.

Between $2-4 billion is spent on Victoria-based medical research each year. Positive economic repercussions are sure to be felt throughout the industry and beyond in the future.

