Alibaba’s Cainiao teams up with air-freight company Volga-Dnepr

Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary Cainiao Smart Logistics has announced a new partnership with Russian air-freight firm Volga-Dnepr Group

Reported by Alibaba’s news site, Alizila, the partnership will facilitate cross-border shipping as well as enhancing the fast-paced delivery services in line with increased consumer demand.

According to Alizila, Volga-Dnepr will enable Cainiao to access its 41-strong airplane fleet and extensive network while Cainiao names the firm as its preferred airlift capacity and logistics services carrier.

“We are delighted that Volga-Dnepr Group becomes our strategic partner to beef up air freight capability of our global smart logistics network, enabling merchants and brands – especially small and medium enterprises – to access more efficient cross-border logistics services,” said James Zhao, Cainiao Global General Manager, according to Alizila.

Tatyana Arslanova, VP of Strategic Management at Volga-Dnepr, added:

“The future of air freight is in the e-commerce sector with customers becoming more tech-savvy, internet-driven and demanding in terms of delivery.”



“The key to success of winning this lucrative market lies in the ability provide fast, fully digitalized and transparent services with the support of reliable partners, such as Cainiao Network.”

The partnership will see both firms working to develop a more efficient shipping network across Asia, Europe, and Russia by leveraging their respective logistics assets and prowess.

Alibaba has been ramping up its efforts to facilitate easier cross-border trading in recent months, announcing in November that it will import US$200bn of foreign goods to China by the end of 2023, as well as unveiling plans this month to launch an ecommerce hub in Belgium to assist SMEs with international sales.