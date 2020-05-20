Alibaba to open ecommerce facility in Belgium focused on international trade

Alibaba Group has announced that it will open a trade hub for its ecommerce operations in Belgium

In a report posted on Alizila, Alibaba’s news website, the conglomerate said it signed a deal with Belgium’s government on 5 December that will see it join the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) founded by Jack Ma in 2016.

The eWTP initiative aims to make it easier for small and medium-sized firms to sell goods internationally through ecommerce.

By offering straightforward regulations, SMEs can access new markets more easily with the eWTP initiative.

Alibaba will construct and operate a logistics warehouse in Belgium through its Alibaba Logistics subsidiary, which will provide ongoing financial, cloud, mobile payments and logistical support.

According to Alizila, CEO Daniel Zhang said that 98% of European companies are small businesses, and that the partnership with Belgium will enable Alibaba to take a step closer to becoming a “Gateway to China”.

Alibaba recently announced its intention to import US$200bn in goods from international markets over the next five years to help foster Chinese trade relationships.

“We strongly believe that under the eWTP platform, we will open up the huge potential opportunities for European SMEs to reap the benefits of global cross-border trade, especially into the China market where the demand for European goods is high,” Alizila reported Daniel Zhang as saying.

Alizila added that Alibaba’s Cainiao Smart Logistics Network has reached an agreement with Belgium’s Liege airport to build a shipping hub on its site, with operations expected to begin in 2021.