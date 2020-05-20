5G Networks acquires Melbourne Data Centre to expand infrastructure capabilities

5G Networks (5GN), a Melbourne-based digital business solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of Melbourne Data Centre (MDC) for AU$5.7mn in a move that could trigger rapid growth for the firm’s data centre services.

“We have completed another piece of the infrastructure puzzle today. 5GN can now offer direct and managed access from our own data centre all the way through to Cloud and Managed Network services,” said Joe Demase, Managing Director of 5G Networks, in the firm’s statement.

“Through this growing infrastructure footprint we can manage the digital experience so that our services are easy to use and seamless for customers, all locally managed with a single point of contact through our national 24/7 service centres. We will now explore wholesaling the growing number of infrastructure products we can offer.”

MDC will enable 5GN’s customers to access its cloud services seamlessly through its 5GN Managed Network offering, as well as opening a new revenue stream for the firm.

According to 5GN, MDC is currently only operating at 40% capacity and its operations will be optimised to maximise revenue growth.