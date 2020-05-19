40under40 Awards reveals Tony Loxton of Digital Dialogue as First Amongst Equals

Tony Loxton, the founder and director of Digital Dialogue, has been awarded the First Amongst Equals title by the 40under40 Awards. The awards were founded in 2002, with the goal to recognize and celebrate Western Australia’s 40 leading business entrepreneurs under the age of 40. The award ceremony not only recognizes an individual’s determination but also his or her philanthropic pursuits. As this year’s top winner, Loxton will now act as ambassador for the programme in 2014.

Digital Dialogue is a full service digital marketing agency that specialises in the use of data analytics systems. The company was founded in 2009 and has seen rapid growth ever since. They currently have 35 employees working across three time zones. Loxton’s crowning achievements include developing the world’s first analytics platform for television advertising and a product that measures walk-in traffic for retail environments via Wi-Fi signals.

Other notable winners of the 40under40 Awards include UWA Strategic Alliance Award winner Irina Cattalini, CEO of the WA Council of Social Service; People’s Choice and City of Perth Strategic Alliance Award winner John Bishop, Founder and executive director of PetRescue Ltd.; and St. Vincent de Paul Society Community Service Award winner Nicole Ashby, managing director of FIFO Families.

The 2014 class of winners join nearly 500 alumnus of the awards. Major sponsors include KPMG, Crown Perth, the University of Western Australia, and Tiffany & Co., among others. Congratulations to the winners!

Read related articles from Business Review Australia: