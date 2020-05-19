Article
Technology

Why Australia needs driverless cars

By Harry Allan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

New research has indicated that widespread use of driverless cars could save the global economy –billions of dollars each year. So why does Australia need driverless cars? Because it currently loses billions a year due to road accidents – but can save almost all of these losses from implementing the technology.  

Autonomous driving technologies have massive potential to improve vehicle safety and reduce traffic accidents and Global Positioning Specialists (GPS) has revealed how much GDP could be saved through driverless cars in 73 key countries.

GPS combined the percentage of GDP lost to traffic accidents with the total GDP of each country alongside the percentage that driverless tech could reduce traffic accidents to calculate both the total GDP lost to traffic accidents each year and the amount of GDP that driverless technology could save.

Major losses…

Australia loses over $28 billion GDP to traffic accidents a year

…but massive potential savings  

Driverless tech could reduce GDP lost in Australia by over $25 billion a year

Lucile Michaut, head of GPS said: “This research has two facets to it, on the one hand there is the amount of money which we spend on accidents each year, which in itself is interesting. Then you realise how many of these accidents could be avoided with new driverless technology.

“Governments will never spend on investing in things like this unless there is concrete evidence, but here we have proved there are strong economic reasons to invest in driverless technology, as well as the obvious improvement to public safety.”

Business Review Australia's January issue is now live. 

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.

Lucile Michaut head of GPS Global Positioning Specialists (GPS)Driverless cars
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy