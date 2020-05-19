Article
Technology

What Does Skype for Business Do for You?

By Tomas H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The more things change, the more things stay the same. This adage could be applied to the upcoming transition from Lync to Skype for Business software that Microsoft rolled out this Tuesday, April 14 and will complete by the end of May. But that wouldn’t be completely true and wouldn’t do justice to the new Skype for Business.

According to Microsoft, all Lync features will continue to function in Skype for Business. That’s what’s not changing. Another thing that is not changing is Skype’s look-and-feel. When you begin using Skype-for-Business, it will be strikingly familiar to the consumer version of Skype.

It really wouldn’t be a party without change, however. So here’s a list of what’s new with Skype for Business, according to Techcrunch; Skype for business:

  1. comes with enterprise-grade security
  2. includes compliance features that better administer and control the software’s use internally within an organization
  3. conversations are authenticated through Active Directory and encrypted, and IT can manage the company's user accounts and deployments
  4. interoperates with companies' PBX systems or legacy video teleconferencing systems--if need be
  5. lets you to be able to communicate via chat, audio and video within your own company, as well as with any of the other 300 million customers who have a Skype ID
  6. includes Skype Call Monitor, which keeps an active call visible in a small window when you move to another app

Lorenzo Antonio Lopez Villalobos, Technology Solutions Advisor at Software Development Services, LLC says, about the software: “[I’m] currently testing Skype for Business and it’s really well put together. Compared to Lync, it’s much more responsive and uses less memory. Now the only thing they need to work on is merging existing accounts into Skype business.”

Related Story: Integrate Your Communication Methods for Better Customer Success

Related Story: Communication secrets of professional public speakers

Join us on Facebook.
Like us on Twitter.

communicationSkypeteleconferencingMicrosoft Office
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy