What Does Skype for Business Do for You?

The more things change, the more things stay the same. This adage could be applied to the upcoming transition from Lync to Skype for Business software that Microsoft rolled out this Tuesday, April 14 and will complete by the end of May. But that wouldn’t be completely true and wouldn’t do justice to the new Skype for Business.

According to Microsoft, all Lync features will continue to function in Skype for Business. That’s what’s not changing. Another thing that is not changing is Skype’s look-and-feel. When you begin using Skype-for-Business, it will be strikingly familiar to the consumer version of Skype.

It really wouldn’t be a party without change, however. So here’s a list of what’s new with Skype for Business, according to Techcrunch; Skype for business:

comes with enterprise-grade security includes compliance features that better administer and control the software’s use internally within an organization conversations are authenticated through Active Directory and encrypted, and IT can manage the company's user accounts and deployments interoperates with companies' PBX systems or legacy video teleconferencing systems--if need be lets you to be able to communicate via chat, audio and video within your own company, as well as with any of the other 300 million customers who have a Skype ID includes Skype Call Monitor, which keeps an active call visible in a small window when you move to another app

Lorenzo Antonio Lopez Villalobos, Technology Solutions Advisor at Software Development Services, LLC says, about the software: “[I’m] currently testing Skype for Business and it’s really well put together. Compared to Lync, it’s much more responsive and uses less memory. Now the only thing they need to work on is merging existing accounts into Skype business.”

