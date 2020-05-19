Vodafone named best telco for small businesses

Beating the likes of Telstra and Optus, Vodafone has been recognised as the best telecoms provider for small Australian businesses.

Vodafone small business customers are the most satisfied in the country, with the telco winning the Canstar Blue award for Most Satisfied Customers – Small Business Mobile Phone Providers 2017.

In a survey of over 600 small business owners and decision-makers, Vodafone, which returned to Australia in 2015, rated five stars for customer service, billing information, plan flexibility and value for money.

RELATED STORIES:

“The small business owners we speak to are stretched so thin that they spend too much time working in the business and not enough time working on the business,” said Stuart Kelly, Vodafone Australia’s Executive General Manager of Enterprise. “They need partners that give them time to make the transition from worrying about every aspect of daily operations to working on growing and managing their business more effectively.

“From personalised local customer service, to flexible plans and communications solutions that offer much-needed efficiency gains, we aim to ensure every business customer feels like a VIB – a Very Important Business - rather than giving them options such as leasing that might not suit their needs.

“This is also why we’re proud to be the leading partner of the Vodafone Small Business Summit this week, in conjunction with the Council of Small Business Australia. This event shines a spotlight on regulatory, technology and policy matters affecting small businesses across the country.”

Incidentally, Telstra scored highest for network coverage but fell well short of Vodafone and Optus when it came to value for money and customer satisfaction.