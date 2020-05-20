Article
Technology

Visa to accelerate Asian fintech integration with its global payment network

May 20, 2020
Global financial services company Visa announced on 8 November that it has broadened its fast-track integration program to the Asia Pacific region in support of fintech firms

The program, launched in Europe in June and in Latin America in October, accelerates the process for fintech companies to integrate their payment solutions into the VisaNet global payment network

Visa said in its press release that it has launched the fast-track service in APAC this month, meaning it will only take around four weeks for fintech firms in the region to integrate their systems with VisaNet.

"The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's most innovative fintech companies and they're putting new payment experiences in the hands of consumers and businesses every day,” said Chris Clark, regional president of Visa’s APAC operations.

“As a network business, Visa is in a prime position to help these fintech companies expand their reach, both by making their solutions available on our network and collaborating with our financial institution partners."

Clients benefit from VisaNet’s wealth of certified platforms and connections to sponsoring banks, as well as access to Visa’s significant and near-ubiquitous payment capabilities.

Visa said its initial focus in the region will be to support fintech firms focused on innovation in areas such as wallets, instalments, and digital banking.

