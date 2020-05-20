Telstra joins Ericsson to launch global enterprise IoT solutions

Telco giant Telstra has partnered with Swedish internet communications specialist Ericsson to deliver IoT connectivity solutions for global enterprises.

Together, Telstra and Ericsson will enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to launch, manage and scale IoT devices and applications around the world.

The partnership will integrate Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator solution into Telstra’s own IoT solution and leading mobile network, and builds on the companies’ deployment of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) extended range in September last year which significantly expanded Telstra’s NB-IoT coverage.

"With the ever-increasing expansion of the IoT market, our partnership with Ericsson will offer our customers an easier way to manage and scale connected devices and applications, and with our combination of NB-IoT and Cat-M1 technologies, international enterprises, across a range of industries, will have international IoT connectivity solutions," said Håkan Eriksson, Technology Executive and CTO at Telstra, in Ericsson’s press release.

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson ANZ, added:

"Through this announcement, enterprises can now integrate their business processes with the managed connectivity services offered by Telstra and Ericsson to create highly reliable IoT solutions, which will help to drive digital transformation of industries in Australia and internationally.

"We are enabling enterprises to launch IoT services on a global scale and helping the industry to capitalize on the tremendous potential that IoT brings. This is further evidence of how Ericsson IoT Accelerator can help enterprises to manage their IoT connections with ease, while helping our partners, such as Telstra, to create new opportunities and revenue streams."