Telstra Expands Cloud Services with Red Hat Certification

Telstra has become Australia’s first telco to receive the Red Hat Enterprise Linux certification, which expands a range of enterprise applications compatible with Telstra’s cloud computing services.

The certification process involves rigorous testing of Telstra’s cloud computing environment to ensure that it meets the Red Hat Certified Cloud Provider program requirements for enterprise cloud deployments.

Telstra Executive Director, Philip Jones, said the Red Hate accreditation demonstrates Telstra’s continued commitment to cloud computing. “Offering Red Hat Enterprise Linux in our cloud computing environment offers our customers more choice, more flexibility and the opportunity for them to run more applications out of our cloud. We have worked to optimise the platform for high-performance and a secure service experience to support the broad portfolio of leading-edge enterprise applications and middleware software,” Jones said.

Red Hat Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Business, Scott Crenshaw, said the organisation is proud to partner with Telstra. “We welcome Telstra to our Certified Cloud Provider program. To be one of the operating platforms available on Telstra’s cloud computing services shows the demand for Red Hat Enterprise Linux in cloud deployments,” Crenshaw said.

Existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers as well as those organisations wishing to move to more agile and cost effective Linux based operating systems can run Red Hat Enterprise Linux and supported applications and databases on Telstra’s supported cloud platform.

