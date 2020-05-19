Article
Technology

The Synergy Building: CSIRO unveils new AU$100mn ACT research facility

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Commonwealth Scientific and International Research Organisation (CSIRO) has opened the doors of its new 15,000 sqm research facility just outside of Canberra, ACT.

Named The Synergy Building, the $100mn construct will house 500 scientists who will carry out important research across areas including data, digital solutions, agriculture natural resources and climate science.

The building, which took two years to complete, will form the centrepiece of the Black Mountain Science and Innovation Park, which is undergoing a wider redevelopment.

RELATED STORIES:

Acting Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Michaelia Cash, said: “Synergy has been created to tackle these challenges by bringing together great minds within a world-leading scientific facility.

"Together, they will create the solutions we need for a bright and prosperous future for these industries and for our nation."

CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall added: "Synergy is the future of innovation, where all branches of science come together to deliver breakthrough solutions. Synergy of the incredible minds working within this building will create a powerhouse for collaborative research for the benefit of all Australians."

CSIRO has been in existence since 1916, developing innovations across a wide range of industries and applications. For more than 30 years, it has showcased the best of Australian innovation through its CSIRO Awards.

CSIROCommonwealth Scientific and International Research Organisationresearch and development
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy