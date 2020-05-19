The Synergy Building: CSIRO unveils new AU$100mn ACT research facility

The Commonwealth Scientific and International Research Organisation (CSIRO) has opened the doors of its new 15,000 sqm research facility just outside of Canberra, ACT.

Named The Synergy Building, the $100mn construct will house 500 scientists who will carry out important research across areas including data, digital solutions, agriculture natural resources and climate science.

The building, which took two years to complete, will form the centrepiece of the Black Mountain Science and Innovation Park, which is undergoing a wider redevelopment.

RELATED STORIES:

Acting Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Michaelia Cash, said: “Synergy has been created to tackle these challenges by bringing together great minds within a world-leading scientific facility.

"Together, they will create the solutions we need for a bright and prosperous future for these industries and for our nation."

CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall added: "Synergy is the future of innovation, where all branches of science come together to deliver breakthrough solutions. Synergy of the incredible minds working within this building will create a powerhouse for collaborative research for the benefit of all Australians."

CSIRO has been in existence since 1916, developing innovations across a wide range of industries and applications. For more than 30 years, it has showcased the best of Australian innovation through its CSIRO Awards.