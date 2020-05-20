Article
Accenture plans new lab for Shenzhen focused on digital transformation tech

May 20, 2020
Accenture has announced plans to open a new research and development lab in Shenzhen, China in the first half of 2019
 
As part of Accenture’s wider Innovation Hub project in Shenzhen, also set to launch in 2019, the lab will be focused on development of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and Accenture’s Industry X.0 initiative, joining Accenture’s global network of 32 Accenture Labs and Nano Labs.
 
The firm will collaborate with partners across China to identify and develop key innovations for the Chinese tech space, including tech companies, promising startups, and academic institutions.
 
Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology and innovation officer, said:
 
“An epicenter of innovation, Shenzhen attracts world-class talent, start-ups and enterprises.
 
“The new Accenture Lab will tap into the tremendous technology innovation in the region and combine it with our world-class R&D capabilities to explore the next wave of AI and robotics technology.”
 
“The lab will be a destination for clients to access and experience the latest Accenture thinking, capabilities and solutions from our global network to help them reimagine and grow their businesses in China — and help our Chinese clients grow their business globally,” he added.
 
Accenture’s statement said the new lab will initially develop the use of deep learning and knowledge graphs for reasoning and decision-making, aiming to enhance machines’ ability to understand information in broader contexts.
 
“In the manufacturing industry, for example, this could mean providing quality engineers with new ways to increase inspection precision, accuracy and speed — or programming robotic arms to predict upcoming steps or recognize gestures and commands more naturally,” it said.
