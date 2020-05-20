South Korea Apple Store gets go ahead

Apple has announced that it is planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first ever in the country.

The news was revealed when Apple posted hiring notices for 15 positions on its website, but did not state exact location or when those who are hired will begin work.

"We're excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world's economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture," Apple told Reuters.

"We're now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world."

