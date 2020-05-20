Article
Technology

Samsung reveals plans to open new AI centre in New York

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The South Korea-based electronics company, Samsung, has announced plans to open a new artificial intelligence (AI) research centre in New York City with the vision of increasing its AI capabilities.

The new facility, which will be located in the middle of Chelsea in New York, will be headed up by Daniel D. Lee who is the Executive Vice President of Samsung Research and a renowned global name in AI robotics.

Mr Lee said: “We are excited to open a new Samsung AI centre in New York, which will specialize in robotics research.”

“New York is one of the world’s great cities, and with this new facility we will be able to leverage the tremendous talent in the area. We also look forward to collaborating with top universities and academic centres in the region.”

See more:

Samsung anticipates that the expansion will mean the firm has the capabilities to employ approximately 1,000 specialists by 2020 and will become Samsung’s sixth AI centre worldwide.

Hyun-suk Kim, President and Head of Samsung Research, the advanced R&D arm of Samsung Electronics’ device business, said: “What we need now is to focus on creating new values that make people’s lives easier and more convenient by harnessing the power of AI in Samsung’s products and services.”

“To do this, our Global AI Centres, including the New York AI Centre, must play a pivotal role.”

The news comes after it was revealed that Samsung has seen its brand value rise almost 60% to nearly 90 trillion won ($80.1bn) this year which significantly beats its rivals, Yonhap News Agency reported.

AsiaAISamsung
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy