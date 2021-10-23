Phillips-Medisize Expands its Manufacturing in APAC

Drug Delivery, Diagnostics, and MedTech Innovations

Phillips-Medisize - a leader in the design and manufacturing of drug delivery, diagnostic, and MedTech devices - details its strategy to expand its global manufacturing footprint, extend its product design, and develop its manufacturing capabilities to streamline its operations.

With 36 facilities that include end-to-end scalable capabilities tailored to help customers bring products to market quickly and efficiently, Phillips-Medisize is driven to “continually invest in new talent and technologies that increase the capacity and capabilities of Phillips-Medisize across the entire value chain,” said Paul Chaffin, president, Medical and Pharmaceutical Solutions, Molex.

“Our expanded global reach and resources will enable us to solve complex development and manufacturing challenges while meeting escalating customer demands for more localised production, supply chain management and accelerated go-to-market strategies.”

Addressing Growth in Production Demand

Experiencing growth in production demands from its European Customers, Phillips-Medisize is building a state-of-the-art medical manufacturing facility in Katowice, Poland in response. The facility is expected to open in 2022, adding to the companies production and innovation sites in Asia, Europe, India, Mexico, and North America.

Phillips-Medisize will also expand its production capacity in Suzhou, China serving both global and regional pharmaceutical and MedTech customers.

Once complete the company will have almost three million square feet of manufacturing and research and development (R&D) space worldwide.

End-to-End Capabilities

Dedicated to providing a one-stop-shop of medical device manufacturing solutions, Phillips-Medisize is focused on ‘design for manufacturability and assembly excellence’. To reduce risk and cost, the company has integrated front-end innovation, human-factors engineering, and quality with regulatory adherence.

By expanding its capabilities in moulding, drug, and reagent handling, as well as final packaging and serialisation, Phillips-Medisize can offer its customers a consolidated global supply chain, and an optimised go-to-market strategy.

Optimising Collaboration

To ensure it is at the forefront of the latest advancements, Phillips-Medisize has a strong track record of collaboration. The company has recently announced a strategic initiative with Credence MedSystems to ramp up the production of the Credence Companion and Dual Chamber Reconstitution Systems in Ireland and Poland.

“We’re excited to leverage Phillips-Medisize’s world-class manufacturing as we scale toward high-volume automation at the new state-of-the-art facility in Poland,” said Jeff Tillack, COO at Credence MedSystems.

“The opportunity to scale production in close proximity to our operations and European customers will accelerate market delivery of our innovative solutions to meet the needs of our pharma customers and their end-users.”

The company also entered into a design and development program with GlucoModicum in September to rapidly scale up the manufacturing of GlucoModicum’s Talisman needle-free continuous glucose monitor, using unique magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) technology. In addition, Eyevensys collaborated with Phillips-Medisize to optimise its design, development, and high volume manufacturing of ocular device components.