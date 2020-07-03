Article
Technology

NetFoundry/dtac partner to deliver cloud native NaaS

By Georgia Wilson
July 03, 2020
NetFoundry partners with dtac to provide cloud native network as a service (NaaS) capabilities...

Leading cloud native networking company - NetFoundry - has announced its recent partnership with one of South Asia’s leading telecom operators - dtac. 

As part of the partnership the two companies will introduce a new network service which will be known as ‘SmartConnect’.

Founded in 1989, dtac serves millions of customers in Southern Asia to address business networking and cloud connectivity needs. dtac has developed a robust and fully redundant network which runs of 90% fibre, and is one of the first to deploy TDD and Massive MiMo which has helped the company to strengthen its position as an advanced operator for 5G readiness. 

Founded in 2016, NetFoundry is recognised by Gartner as a key player in Zero trust networking and interconnecting public cloud providers. NetFoundry provides on demand instant, anytime, anywhere, network-based programmable Software-defined Cloud & IoT networking

SmartConnect

With the introduction of SmartConnect the services is expected to put dtac on course for becoming a leader in 5G and cloud transformation within Thailand via its network as a service (NaaS), internet of things (IoT) and software as a service (SaaS) applications.

This latest partnership will see the two companies focus on transforming NaaS, by combining service bundles with cloud and connectivity to increase the value. 

“dtac’s capacities and solutions are enabling the seamless communication modern workers need to operate at a new ‘normal’, - particularly in light of COVID-19 - enabled by a reliable and secure network. Our new partnership with NetFoundry will make this possible and boost our 5G capabilities to new levels. With SmartConnect our networks are quicker, safer and easier to operate than ever before” commented Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Officer of dtac.

“With the launch of dtac smart connect services, our first priority will be to give the “remote worker enablement “ a new face via this next generation solution for the enterprises & SME of Thailand market who are struggling in Covid crisis to solve their “work from home” situation using old VPN technology”, added Bawa.

“dtac has decided to differentiate itself from a traditional telco and has built its services around applications in the modern and multi-cloud world, where data must be reliable, secure and delivered anywhere, anytime without depending on traditional methods and networks,” said Dipesh Ranjan, vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific at NetFoundry.

“NetFoundry enables zero trust-based secure and reliable connectivity between our customers and their various apps hosted across a distributed environment in Public or Private Cloud, no matter where our client is based or connected. We replace the need for VPNs, SDWANs or MPLS type of networks. Our cloud orchestrated & zero trust model reliably deploys and manages global software-defined networks, optimizes internet, and improves security. DTAC SmartConnect will enable both NetFoundry and dtac to go one step further for Thailand customers,” concluded Ranjan.

