Myer launches credit card compatible with Apple and Android Pay

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Australian department store Myer has claimed a first in the retail industry by releasing a new credit card that works in sync with both Apple and Android Pay.

The retailer is hoping to entice customers with new reward schemes and budget tracking features, all designed to make it easy for shoppers to manage the way they buy products in store or online.

It is yet another example of a large native retailer gearing up for the arrival of Amazon into the Australian marketplace, the US ecommerce company expected to launch in time for the festive shopping season.

Myer’s credit card will be issued by Macquarie Bank and hosted by Visa payment technology.

Myer CEO and managing director, Richard Umbers said: “We are excited to be bringing Android Pay and Apple Pay to the new Myer credit card. The card will provide our customers with an easier way to pay and reward them for their loyalty.”

The retailer has also agreed to sign up to Australia Post’s Shipster initiative, which sees customers pay an upfront fee of $9.95 for free shipping on orders over $25 until 1 January 2018.

