McDonald's Japan boosts digital transformation journey

McDonald’s Japan, which boasts approximately 3,000 restaurants across the country, has gone live with Trintech’s new financial software solution Adra Suite with the aim of simplifying and automating its reconciliation and financial close processes.

According to Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, this digital transformation solution will provide McDonald’s Japan with increased ROI, improve accuracy and greater visibility across its entire financial close process.

Prior to implementing Adra, “our reconciliation process was labour-intensive with manual efforts," stated McDonald’s Japan’s Financial Shared Service Manager Toru Kobayashi, but since the implementation, “the overall efficiency and quality of our processes have increased significantly”.

US-based Tintech, which has offices globally including in APAC countries Australia and Singapore, as well as strategic partners across Asia Pacific, is a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, delivering innovative, cloud-based software solutions.

“There is a vast market opportunity in Japan for a solution to help companies simplify and streamline critical processes in the financial close, states Darren Hefferman, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. “As we continue to expand our global presence, we are committed to providing Japanese companies with a proven software solution coupled with the local presence and resource base of a Japanese company capable of providing immediate value to customers."

The Trintech and McDonald's Japan partnership was formed by Finthesize, Trintech's exclusive reseller partner in Japan who works with businesses looking to simplify and accelerate their financial close process.

Spotlight on the Adra Suite Solution

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, Trintech's Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).



