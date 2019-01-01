Technology Lists

Business Chief Brief: 8 things to know this week – Asia

Binance donates to Ukraine, Dyson announces SEA hiring drive, Mahindra accelerates digital transformation – our roundup of Asia news stories this week

Asia’s 8 most sustainable Michelin-starred restaurants

From Tokyo to Thailand, these Michelin Star-studded restaurants have all bagged the prized Green Star with their sustainable dining efforts

Top 10 sustainable companies in Asia-Pacific

From startups to multinationals, energy to consumer goods, these top 10 companies are the most sustainable in APAC, according to Sustainability Magazine

China’s top 10 richest green energy execs

China’s new-energy sector billionaires are racing up the country’s rich list. We profile China’s richest new energy executives

5 of Japan’s most sustainable cities

A leader of modern economic development, Japan is fostering a strong sustainable future. We chart 5 of the country’s most sustainable cities.