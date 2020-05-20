Article
Technology

JD.com and Rakuten partner for autonomous delivery services in Japan

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

China’s largest retailer, JD.com, has announced a partnership with leading Japanese electronic commerce and internet services firm Rakuten to bring the former’s drones to the latter’s unmanned delivery solutions.

In its press release, JD.com said the deal with leverage its expertise in the development of drones and delivery robots with Rakuten’s own strengths in drone delivery service operations and its network of robust, dedicated shopping apps.

“We are delighted to begin this collaboration with JD.com, which boasts the most cutting-edge proprietary delivery network in China as well as a track record and know-how in delivery with drones and UGVs,” said Koji Ando, Group Managing Executive Officer at Rakuten, in JD.com’s press release.

SEE ALSO:

“By utilizing JD.com’s drones and UGVs with the unmanned delivery solutions created by Rakuten, we hope to accelerate innovation in the Japanese logistics sector and contribute to building a society that can offer greater convenience to all citizens.”

Jun Xiao, President of JD.com’s logistics innovation lab, JD-X, added:

“In Japan there are many opportunities for drones to make deliveries in mountainous areas, remote islands and in emergency situations. 

“As we push the bounds of what our autonomous delivery technology can do, and explore its use in a wide range of applications from e-commerce to humanitarian support, we believe it will continue to bring significant benefit to people around the world.”

JD.comInnovationRakutenDrones
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy