HCL renews IT transformation with Singapore Exchange

May 20, 2020
HCL Technologies (HCL), a global IT services company, has announced the renewal of its transformational IT services engagement with Singapore Exchange for another five years. Singapore Exchange is one of Asia’s leading market infrastructure, operating equity, fixed income and derivatives markets.

Expanding the scope from the earlier year 2010 engagement covering IT infrastructure, data centre services and IT management, the new contract includes transformational IT services in a managed services construct – spanning IT infrastructure, end–user computing, data centre, cloud services, workplace transformation, managed networks, enterprise security and GRC. HCL will leverage its DRYiCETM Autonomics and Orchestration Platform, driving business efficiency, productivity gains and end–user experience.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Singapore Exchange as their trusted, long-term IT partner,” said Swapan Johri, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. “The renewed engagement promises a very exciting journey for both HCL and Singapore Exchange as it leverages automation, collaboration, machine learning, analytics and cloud for driving agility, flexibility and enhanced member experience. We look forward to a continued, mutually beneficial relationship, driving business innovation and IT transformation for Singapore Exchange.”

HCL is a global leader in IT infrastructure services with the competency to execute large–scale, complex IT infrastructure transformation projects. For the 21st Century Enterprise, HCL offers next–generation IT infrastructure services, leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, analytics and cloud to build service–oriented, future–ready IT infrastructure for clients. HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 6.7 billion. 

