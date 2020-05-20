Gartner names Alibaba Cloud the leading IaaS and IUS provider in Asia Pacific

The cloud arm of ecommerce behemoth Alibaba, Alibaba Cloud, has been found by a report from Gartner to be Asia Pacific’s largest infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and infrastructure utility services (IUS) provider by market share for the second year running.

Alibaba Cloud has also retained its top three spot in the global rankings in the same space.

Jumping from 14.9% in 2017 to 19.6% in 2018, Alibaba Cloud’s market share in the Asia Pacific region has grown considerably. Its share of the global market also rose by 1.5% to 4.9% in 2018.

“It is very encouraging that our continued dedication to enabling cloud development across industries in both Asia Pacific and globally has been recognized by world’s leading research and advisory company,” said Lancelot Guo, Vice President of Alibaba Group and Head of Strategy and Marketing at Alibaba Cloud, in the firm’s press release.

“As the only global cloud provider originated from Asia, we will continue to champion millions of businesses through our world-class infrastructure, advanced analytics tools and thriving ecosystem.”

The company’s press release hailed the results as emblematic of its continued focus over the past 10 years on pioneering the development of cloud technology and data intelligence in the region.