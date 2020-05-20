Article
Technology

FluroSat and MicaSense partner on agronomic imagery and analytics

By Richard Blank
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Sydney-based crop health analytics startup FluroSat has partnered with sensor manufacturer MicaSense to offer high-quality imagery and analytics to crop gowers.

WIth FluroSat’s FluroSense technology and sensor imagery from MicaSense, crop growers are said to be able to minimise the time spent on busywork, instead getting information on crop performance that will allow them to proactively take steps to avoid yield loss.

“At MicaSense, we pride ourselves on being sensor experts, yet we know sensors are just one piece in the overall puzzle of crop management. We see FluroSense as the analytics engine that provides added value to our customers because its models are science-based and integrate multiple information layers with sensor data to form a prediction. Through this partnership, we hope to better align quality software with quality hardware and thus help our customers unleash the full potential of their sensor data,” said Dr. Manal Elarab, Director of Enterprise Solutions, MicaSense.

SEE ALSO:

Other agronomic information on offer to crop growers thanks to the collaboration includes thermal imagery, integrated weather information and crop modeling.

“As we’ve built our agronomic models, we have come to rely on chlorophyll and water stress indicators as early indicators of crop stress allowing the growers and agronomists to tackle issues as they arise, before the damage becomes irreversible,” said Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO & Founder of FluroSat. “The information captured by red edge and thermal bands of MicaSense cameras is exactly what is needed to estimate the crop chlorophyll and water levels used in our predictive models in agriculture. As FluroSat and MicaSense both continue to develop our technologies, we look forward to delivering value to the growers and advisors, as well as creating the “easy button” in the form of an integrated workflow, which everyone in the industry is looking for.”

agricultureagronomicsanalysisFluroSat
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy