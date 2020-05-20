FluroSat and MicaSense partner on agronomic imagery and analytics

Sydney-based crop health analytics startup FluroSat has partnered with sensor manufacturer MicaSense to offer high-quality imagery and analytics to crop gowers.

WIth FluroSat’s FluroSense technology and sensor imagery from MicaSense, crop growers are said to be able to minimise the time spent on busywork, instead getting information on crop performance that will allow them to proactively take steps to avoid yield loss.

“At MicaSense, we pride ourselves on being sensor experts, yet we know sensors are just one piece in the overall puzzle of crop management. We see FluroSense as the analytics engine that provides added value to our customers because its models are science-based and integrate multiple information layers with sensor data to form a prediction. Through this partnership, we hope to better align quality software with quality hardware and thus help our customers unleash the full potential of their sensor data,” said Dr. Manal Elarab, Director of Enterprise Solutions, MicaSense.

Other agronomic information on offer to crop growers thanks to the collaboration includes thermal imagery, integrated weather information and crop modeling.

“As we’ve built our agronomic models, we have come to rely on chlorophyll and water stress indicators as early indicators of crop stress allowing the growers and agronomists to tackle issues as they arise, before the damage becomes irreversible,” said Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO & Founder of FluroSat. “The information captured by red edge and thermal bands of MicaSense cameras is exactly what is needed to estimate the crop chlorophyll and water levels used in our predictive models in agriculture. As FluroSat and MicaSense both continue to develop our technologies, we look forward to delivering value to the growers and advisors, as well as creating the “easy button” in the form of an integrated workflow, which everyone in the industry is looking for.”