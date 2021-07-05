E-Commerce Service Pickupp Raises US$15mn in Funding
Operating in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, Pickupp is an express, same-day, and next-day e-commerce delivery service. The company leads the smart logistics and courier market in Asia and Singapore, serving 10,000+ merchants, delivering 9m+ parcels, and employing 30,000+ delivery agents on standby each day. Now, the firm has gained new investments from PChome, Cornerstone Ventures, Drive Catalyst, and existing partner Swire Properties.
With the new funding, Pickupp will capitalise on soaring Asian e-commerce growth during the pandemic. ‘This demand is not going away anytime soon’, said Crystal Pang, Pickupp’s co-founder and CEO. ‘This is an excellent way to provide flexible and highly transparent delivery solutions for whichever business sectors we serve’.
Where is Asian E-Commerce Headed?
According to Forrester, Asian online retail sales will grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2024. Consumers are used to scanning QR codes, tracking online deals, and filling their virtual shopping carts. In 2020, 75.8% of online retail sales came from people tapping smartphones, and by 2024, smartphone sales will likely be worth US$2tn.
In this type of market, businesses like Pickupp can help traditional retailers compete. In Singapore, the company worked with a live seafood auction seller to grow her delivery volume by 40% and save seven hours per day. Across the board, it offers Express Delivery from US$12 per order, same-Day delivery from US$8, and next-day from US$3.20. Said Pang: ‘People are more willing to try out new websites and new e-commerce players’.
What Are Pickupp’s Core Features?
On-demand courier, 7 days a week
24/7 real-time GPS tracking
Insured up to SGD $200
Cash on delivery
API integration
Drop-off photos and e-signatures
According to Lee Cheng Meng, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Pickupp Singapore, the company has seen a 20% increase in express deliveries in Singapore in just the past month. Its user base has grown 250% since the start of the global pandemic. In fact, to meet demand, the company launched its Shop On Pickupp platform, an e-commerce platform—and has refused to look back.
Following its recent Series A+ funding round, Pickupp is now focused on the future. ‘The pandemic triggered a seismic shift in consumer behavior’, said Pang. ‘We’re pleased to have such strong support from new and existing investors’. Indeed, US$15mn is a sizable sum to work with. She concluded: ‘Through our tech-driven solutions and services, we will be able to significantly enhance the support we provide to SMEs and help them meet the growing demand of the digital economy’.
Didi pulled from app stores in China over data violation
Chinese regulators ordered app stores to remove ride-hailing service Didi on Sunday, alleging the company had engaged in the illegal collection and use of personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued the ban. In its notice of its actions the CAC wrote: “The DiDi Travel App has serious violations of laws and regulations in collecting and using personal information.”
The app was removed under the Network Security Law of the People’s Republic of China and the company was ordered to rectify the information security issues. Existing users can still use the app, but it is now unavailable for download from Chinese app stores. Operations outside of China remain as normal.
“The Company will strive to rectify any problems, improve its risk prevention awareness and technological capabilities, protect users' privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users. The Company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.” Didi responded to the removal.
Just last week, Didi Global, shares ended their first day of US trading slightly over their initial public offering (IPO) price, valuing the company at US$68.49 billion. It was the biggest listing in the US by a Chinese company since Alibaba's debut in 2014.
Control over data
The removal of the app comes at a time when Beijing is pursuing more control over tech companies and the way they collect and use data. In May this year, Tesla announced it would build a data centre in China to house all info generated by local owners, in accordance with legal requirements.
The same month, the CAC ordered 105 apps, including LinkedIn, Bing, Douyin, TikTok and Baidu, to stop improperly collecting and using people’s personal data.
In April, DiDi was among 13 tech companies Beijing required to participate in “supervision interviews” with a panel of regulators regarding its financial services business segment.
Today, the CAC expanded its probe, announcing that it also launched similar cybersecurity investigations into three other companies and asked them to stop registering new users.