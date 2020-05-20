China Telecom and Orange Business Services partner up to serve customers in Asia, Europe and Africa

At the launch event of “eSurfing on the Silk Road, IoT with the World” in Shanghai, China, China Telecom and Orange Business Services have announced the extension of an existing partnership in order to benefit customers across three continents.

The new cooperation will enable both companies to serve customers through a combined footprint across three continents – Asia, Europe and Africa, and deploy deploy IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services across each other’s networks.

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, continues to support the digital transformation of multinational enterprises. Not only an infrastructure operator, the Group is also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider, offering companies digital solutions which support collaboration and business innovation within the technology space.

China Telecom’s enterprise customers with outbound IoT business can deploy their assets and offerings on the Orange networks in Europe and Africa. Similarly, Orange’s global enterprise customers can leverage the rapidly growing Chinese market by relying on China Telecom’s IoT network resources and business capabilities

China Telecom has become one of the largest state-owned telecommunication companies in China, with a total registered capital of RMB220.4 billion.

Both partners propose a global solution to address local IoT connectivity requirements, leveraging eUICC capabilities and the commonly deployed Device Connectivity Platform of Ericsson for a seamless customer experience.

China Telecom and Orange will cooperate both commercially and technically to create new service models that support global IoT opportunities. Under this agreement, Orange will be one of China Telecom’s preferred partners for connectivity in Europe and Africa, while China Telecom will support Orange for connectivity in China.

Mr. Deng Xiao Feng, Managing Director of Global Business Department of China Telecom, said, “China is one of the fastest growing markets for IoT applications. China Telecom is working closely with Orange to push for the building of an innovative and advanced IoT solution to capture global IoT opportunities.

China Telecom together with Orange will address the increasing IoT demand, and we are excited to support our enterprise customers with the IoT Open Platform, leveraging each other’s strengths and capabilities. We are able to expand business into other regions with an open, cooperative, mutually beneficial and win-win business collaboration. The fruits of global IoT development can benefit companies from each country.”