Article
Technology

China tech giant Baidu announces plans to launch self-driving bus

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has announced plans to release a fully self-driving bus in China next year, according to CEO Li Yanhong.

Baidu plans to work with Chinese Manufacturer BAIC Motor Corp, based in Beijing.

Baidu has previously launched an open-source autonomous vehicle software, Apollo.

See also: 

Fines issued to Baidu, Tencent ahead of Communist Party Congress

Baidu to invest $1.5bn in driverless cars by 2020 

October edition - Business Review Asia! 

The internet giant plans to be able to mass produce certain models of semi-autonomous vehicles by 2019, and to achieve mass production of self-driving cars within 4 years.

In September, Baidu announced the release of Apollo 1.5 and launched the Apollo Find worth $1.5bn which will be used to invest in over 100 self-driving projects over three years.

Li has stated that Baidu will solely work on the software development side, and according to Engadget, he feels “we know more about the real market demand… that gives us an edge doing forward.”

Li has also expressed that built in screens and other entertainment devices will be an integral part of autonomous vehicles in the future. “When a passenger gets in a car, out vision is that you never need to touch your phone anymore.”

Therefore, despite venturing into the vehicle market, “Baidu is a technology company at irs core,” Li emphasises, adding: “We’ve entered a new age. We need to figure out what’s next.”

 

BaiduApollosoftwareautonomous vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy