Bosch India will hire up to 10,000 engineers to work on AI and IoT

May 20, 2020
German electricals manufacturer Bosch has announced it plans to hire up to 10,000 engineers in India.

The new staff will be needed to work on research and development on new technology including AI and IoT.

Bosch will invest between $77mn and $124mn in Bosch India over the next few years for research and development. The money will be used both to expand the company’s local operations and develop products for wider global distribution.

Bosch Group India’s president Soumitra Bhattacharya spoke to the Economic Times and explained: “We spend a lot mof money on IoT, especially to provide mobility solutions, and we see a strong future in this area.”

He said the company will focus on making cars more connected since people spend a lot of time in their automobiles, after the time they spend at home or work.

India is home to Bosch’s second largest research and development facility, which is based in Bengaluru and even now already has 18,000 engineers in employment.

 

