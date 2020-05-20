Article
Technology

Booking Holdings to invest $500mn in Didi Chuxing

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Booking Holdings Inc, the travel platform company which owns Booking.com is set to invest $500mn in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

Booking Holdings owns several travel platforms like the Priceline and Kayak apps as well as Agoda, Rentacars.com and OpenTable.

The investment forms part of a global alliance between Booking Holdings and the ride sharing giant which pushed Uber out of China and has expanded into Mexico and Australia.

See also:

Didi Chuxing to launch in Australia

Are Nissan’s self-driving slippers a sign of Japan’s tourism boom?

Read the latest Asia edition of Business Chief

Didi will offer rides to Booking’s app customers while users of Didi will be able to make hotel reservations using Booking’s platforms. However, the reach of these services has not been detailed.

In a statement, Todd Heinrich, head of corporate at Booking Holdings said: “Didi has clear advantages in technology and scale in the shared mobility industry.”

Stephen Zhu, Vice President of Strategy as Didi said: “Building on its leadership and expertise in the global online travel market, Booking is championing a digital revolution of travel experience. We look forward to seamlessly connecting every segment of the journey and improving everyone’s traveling experience through more collaborative innovation with the booking brands on product, technology and market development.”

Didi Chuxingbooking holdingsAgoda Priceline
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy