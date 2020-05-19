Billion dollar Queensland rail project back on track

The Moreton Bay Rail Link in Queensland was supposed to come online mid-2016, but had been delayed due to signalling issues. While commuters have been warned to expect disruptions, the signalling issues have been resolved.

Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe announced that it was now safe to initiate the final step of linking the project's signalling system with the existing rail network.

Hinchliffe had ordered the rail link, worth nearly $1 billion, to be delayed in May after it became apparent a serious signalling flaw could have caused train crashes.

The Caboolture line, between Caboolture and Zillmere, will have to be closed for six days to enable this work to be undertaken.

The closure will be in place from 9pm on September 16 until 2am on September 23.

"We know that this will be a major disruption for commuters who travel between Caboolture and Zillmere on the train line, but it is absolutely critical work to allow us to make this historic rail line a reality for the people of the Moreton Bay region," Hinchliffe said.

The Moreton Bay Rail Link will deliver a 12.6 kilometre dual-track passenger rail line between Petrie and Kippa-Ring, including six new rail stations at Kallangur, Murrumba Downs, Mango Hill, Kinsellas Road, Rothwell and Kippa-Ring.

The $988 million project is jointly funded by the Australian Government ($583 million), Queensland Government ($300 million) and Moreton Bay Regional Council ($105 million).

