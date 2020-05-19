Article
Technology

Australian government launches digital transformation strategy

By Sarah Smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Australian Federal Government has released its Vision 2025 digital transformation strategy, outlining an overhaul of its services in a bid to become one of the world’s top three digital governments by 2025

In a statement on the Australian Digital Transformation Authority’s (DTA) website, it outlined the strategy’s three key priorities: becoming a government that is easier to deal with, is informed by citizens, and is “fit for the digital age”.

“This means you will have greater flexibility when dealing with government, seamless services that support your needs and life events and easier ways to engage on matters that are important to you,” the DTA said in the statement.

“Your privacy and security will continue to be at the forefront of everything we do.” 

According to The Australian, Michael Keenan, Digital Transformation Minister, said in a presentation on 21 November:

“Australians expect the same experience interacting with government as they have with innovative, leading private sector organisations.”

See more:

 

“They expect us to meet the highest standards of service delivery, customer experience, simplicity, flexibility and ease of use.”

“To hold ourselves to account, we will provide a yearly update on what we are delivering to meet Australians’ evolving needs and expectations.”

ARN earmarked an example of how this will benefit users of the Australian government’s services in birth, marriage, and death registration. 

With the new platform, registration will carry over federal, state, and territory governments without the need to apply with each individual body, significantly reducing the workload for Australian citizens.

Australian governmentDigital TransformationVision 2025DTA
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy