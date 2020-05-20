Article
Technology

Baidu’s super app mini-programs score 100mn monthly users in just two months

May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Baidu, China’s most successful search engine and AI company, has announced that user figures for its super app’s new mini-programs have reached 100mn actively monthly users
 
The app utilises mini-programs in much the same way as Tencent’s ubiquitous WeChat, offering consumers sub-applications within one catch-all platform.
 
This expansion of its platform benefits users by removing the need to download and use multiple apps to carry out daily tasks, such as messaging, playing games, shopping on ecommerce sites, making payments, and much more.
 
Tencent has demonstrated the incredible scope of mini-programs with WeChat, offering over 1mn services on its wildly successful platform.
 
This boom in availability has been instigated by Tencent opening development of mini-platforms for WeChat to outside developers.
 
See more:
 
 
According to South China Morning Post, Tencent offers such developers 30-50% of ad revenue generated by their mini-programs.
 
Pacific Epoch’s Raymond Feng commented on Baidu’s attempt to mimic this success as being emblematic of the firm’s maturity as a digital services provider.
 
“That is why Baidu has been investing in content generation and multiple platforms to retain users.”
 
He added that Baidu’s efforts to build an effective ecosystem would be “a long-term battle”.
 
SCMP said that Baidu’s app has reached 148mn daily active users, a rise of “17 per cent from same period last year”.
WeChatBaiduTencentSuper app
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy