Article
Technology

ANZ rolls out Samsung Pay to Australian customers

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australian bank ANZ has enabled Samsung Pay to be used by its customers at outlets where contactless payments are accepted.

It marks the fourth mobile payment service ANZ offers its Australian customers, with Samsung earlier revealing that it has synced its Samsung Pay services with PayPal. This means anyone with a PayPal account can use it to make purchases from vendors accepting Samsung Pay.  

Commenting on the ANZ-Samsung partnership, ANZ Managing Director Products, Bob Belan said: “Our customers have been asking for this and we have listened. It made sense for us to introduce Samsung Pay in Australia given its strong market share and open approach to technology that its customers highly value.

RELATED STORIES: 

“ANZ customers are now best placed to select which mobile payment service they want to use and with the addition of Samsung Pay we continue to offer the best range of the major banks in Australia.”

Samsung Pay is available to ANZ customers with an eligible Visa credit or debit card and a compatible Samsung device, including the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones, and the Gear S3 smartwatch.

Additionally, Samsung Pay will be available via Braintree Direct, allowing merchants to accept Samsung Pay as a payment method. With just a few lines of code, merchants will be able to easily integrate the payment app.

ANZSamsung PayAustralian finance industry
