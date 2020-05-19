Amaysim service: Amaysim mobile providers enter the Australian broadband marker

Article
Amaysim, the Australian mobile service provider, has announced plans to by Australian Broadband Services.

In a bid to move into the crowded broadband market, the company will buy the Australian Broadband Services technology platform in a $4.0 million deal in cash and shares.

Julain Ogrin, chief executive of Amaysim believes the deal will capitalise on the national broadband network rolled out across Australia.

“It is logical for Amaysim to enter the broadband market in the next 12 months to take advantage of the likely customer switching behaviour that will stem from the continued NBN rollout,” he said.

The company currently offers mobile data plans but has decided to move into the broadband market as a result of growing demand from customers to provide broadband services.

