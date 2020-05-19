Article
Digital Strategy

Vodafone and Netflix join forces to launch Australian TV service

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Streaming giant Netflix and Vodafone have collaborated to form a new Vodafone TV service in what is the telco’s first ever streaming device.

The service can be bolted onto various packages and is powered by Android – users will be able to stream the likes of Netflix and purchases from Google Play through devices such as smartphones and Chromecast on TVs.

Ben McIntosh, Vodafone’s Consumer Business Unit Director, commented: “Our vision is to help our customers make the most of their broadband budget by partnering with the world’s best providers and offering a fast and easy connection process.”

Netflix is enormously popular in Australia, with the average consumer watching more than two hours a day.

“We’re not going to maintain the status quo by buying up content rights and building walls around it,” McIntosh added. “We don’t think it’s fair that Australians are being locked out of access to content they want to watch.”

The partnership with Netflix comes as it prepares to launch National Broadband Network (NBN) services in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Perth and Tasmania during April.

Vodafone is targeting consumers who stream the likes of Netflix with its NBN offerings, which range from $59 to $99 a month depending on the speed they opt for.

The telco has also been busy in New Zealand, this week unveiling its 5G vision with Nokia at an event in Auckland.  

National broadband networkVodafonenetflix
