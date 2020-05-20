Article
Alibaba Cloud set to develop into more technologically inclusive platform

May 20, 2020
Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba, has unveiled plans to develop into what it calls a “more technologically inclusive platform.”

At a summit in Beijing, Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud and Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba Group, discussed the plans as a strategic upgrade that will enable customers and partners to leverage an enhanced offering.

In its press release, Alibaba Cloud said that cloud technology is becoming Alibaba’s main focus. Its own cloud solutions form the foundations of myriad Group operations, from logistics to payments and ecommerce.

“Alibaba has championed cloud computing in China over the past 10 years and has been at the forefront of rapid technology development,” said Zhang, according to the press release.

“Today, Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructural support to the entire Alibaba economy but has also developed proven technologies to empower millions of customers in China and worldwide, significantly lowering cloud adoption barriers, ensuring inclusive access, and enabling collaboration throughout the ecosystem.” 

He continued: “In the future, our highly compatible and standards-based platform will allow SaaS partners to onboard easily and thrive. 

“The offerings will also be enriched by our continued investment in research through the Damo Academy, that will align data science with the development of our products.”

